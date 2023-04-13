Job Fair and Career Day at the University of Debrecen

You are about to receive your diploma or have just graduated, but you don’t know where to work? Are you looking for a job or an intership programme? You don’t know how to write a cool CV which stands out from the crowd? Would you like to try what a real a job interview looks like? Are you interested in what a graphologist would say about your hand writing? Would you like to check your language skills? Then come to our job fair on the 19th of april in the Main Building of the University of Debrecen!



What the job fair offers…



– Jobs and internship programmes

– Trainings for graduates at companies

– Scholarship programmes at companies

– Student job opportunities in Hungary and abroad

– Job interview simulations

– Career advising

– CV advising

– Graphological advising

– Volunteer job opportunities

– Networking opportunities



More info:

E-mail: karrier.unideb@gmail.com

web: unideballasborze.hu

Facebook event