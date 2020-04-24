Brussels clears draft decree to speed up Paks II groundwork

The European Commission has approved a draft of an amendment of a government decree on groundwork for the upgrade of the Paks nuclear power plant, János Süli, the minister without portfolio in charge of the project, said.

The amendment to the decree is intended to allow the groundwork to start earlier, ensuring the conditions for continuous work at the site, Süli told MTI.

The amendment does not modify regulations or requirements, neither does it affect the rights of oversight authorities, he added. Hungary is building two more blocks at the Paks plant, the country’s only source of commercial nuclear power.

MTI