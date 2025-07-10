New leaders at the Faculty of Medicine

Professor László Mátyus, Dean of the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Medicine, presented appointments for university associate professors and senior research fellows. At the Monday ceremony, István Balogh, university professor and newly named head of the Department of Medical Genetics, also received his mandate.

The Department of Medical Galenetics was established in March within the Faculty of Medicine. In addition to its teaching and research responsibilities, the new unit works closely with the Clinical Genetics Center—part of the Clinical Center—which provides patient care services as well.

Professor Balogh, who also directs the Clinical Genetics Center, will lead the department. He received his appointment directly from Dean Mátyus. At the same ceremony, ten faculty members were granted university associate professor titles by the faculty—reported hirek.unideb.hu.

“I believe that the associate professorship marks a turning point in an academic career. Those who receive this appointment have already proven themselves, and both the faculty and the university will count on their work in the long term. Many of you will become the next generation of university professors. Serving as an associate professor is an honor but also a great responsibility, as one of your key tasks is to train qualified specialists and nurture the next generation. I would like to thank you for your work so far, and I wish you continued high standards in your activities, serving the interests of the faculty and the University of Debrecen, and contributing to its further development,” emphasized Dean László Mátyus at the ceremony held in the Kenézy Villa.

Associate professorships awarded to:

Krisztina Holló – Institute of Anatomy, Histology and Embryology

György Kerekes – Department of Internal Medicine

Ferenc Sztanek – Department of Internal Medicine

Zsófia Simon – Department of Internal Medicine

Róbert Király – Institute of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

András Szabó – Institute of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Balázs Varga – Institute of Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapy

Eszter Csoma – Department of Medical Microbiology

Bernadett Ujhelyi – Department of Ophthalmology

Bence Kozma – Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

At the same event, Tamás Gáll also received his appointment as the new senior research fellow at the Department of Internal Medicine.

