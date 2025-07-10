Traffic Pattern Changes at the Junction of Highways 354 and 35

According to the Hungarian Concession Infrastructure Development Plc. (MKIF), ongoing grade separation works on the M35 motorway will alter the traffic pattern at the junction of Main Roads 354 and 35.

From 10:00 on Thursday, July 10, 2025, the left carriageway of Road 354 and the 35–354 junction branch (junction 35419) will be opened.

From 12:00 on Thursday, July 10, 2025, due to the M35 grade separation works, the right carriageway of Road 354 and the 35–354 junction will be closed.

The following branches will be temporarily impassable due to construction:

The right side of Main Road 354 between km 3+510 and 4+010,

The right-hand on- and off-ramps at the 35–354 junction, including ramps 35418j (off-ramp) and 35420j (on-ramp).

The junction is scheduled to reopen at 11:00 on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Drivers are advised that their usual routes will be unavailable and are urged to plan ahead and follow the temporary traffic signs.