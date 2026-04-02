Students of the Debrecen Vocational Training Centre win 15 medals at National Skills Festival

Students from the Debreceni Szakképzési Centrum/Debrecen Vocational Training Centre returned home with 15 medals from the Szakma Sztár Fesztivál, Hungary’s annual national vocational skills festival organized by the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The event showcases top talent in vocational education and promotes the prestige of skilled professions.

The festival, held at Hungexpo in Budapest, featured the finals of Hungary’s most significant professional competitions. Technical school students competed in the Országos Szakmai Tanulmányi Verseny (OSZTV), while vocational school students participated in the Szakma Kiváló Tanulója Verseny (SZKTV). The festival also determined who would represent Hungary at EuroSkills, WorldSkills, and the JuniorSkills finals.

Debrecen Vocational Training Centre students claimed top honors in mechanical technician, building services technician, structural metalworker, and refrigeration and ventilation installer, among other categories. Medals were also earned in IT system and application operations, carpentry, and tiling.

Citing the city’s growth and collaboration with employers, Zsolt Tirpák, Chancellor of Debrecen Vocational Training Centre, highlighted the role of dedicated educators in inspiring students and helping them achieve their goals. Mayor László Papp praised Debrecen as a city that nurtures talent and provides students with the skills needed to meet industry demands.

Director of the Debrecen Vocational Training Centre, Sándor Szilágyi emphasized that the students’ success reflects both their dedication and the high-quality guidance of their teachers, strengthening the city’s reputation as a center of vocational excellence.

The festival recognized both students and their instructors for their achievements, underscoring the importance of committed educators in preparing the next generation of skilled professionals.

Medal-winning students included: Szabolcs Bíró, Sándor Király, Csongor Buczi, János Gilányi, Bence Sipos, Zsombor Bakk, Alexa Viktória Kiss, Gábor Szabó, János Nagy, András Pelsőci, László Hallgató, Zoltán Takács, Ákos Kovács, Dávid Horváth, Attila Zabiák, and Csaba Máté Ungai.

Recognized instructors included: Tünde Balogh-Dzsudzsák, István Zoltán Kovács, László Fedor, Péter Kovács, Gergely Tamás Kiss, Zsolt Molnár, László Kozák, Gyöngyi Kiss, János Jánosi, Sándor Szabó, Csaba János Rácz, Péter Balsa, Gábor Nagy, Miklós Péter, Sándor Harasztosi, and Ferenc Vincze.