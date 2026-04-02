ECB Unveils Strategy to Strengthen Europe’s Payment System

Europe
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The Eurosystem has presented a comprehensive new strategy for the future of European payments, aiming to ensure the system remains secure, innovative and resilient amid rapid technological change.

The plan covers all areas of payments – including retail, wholesale, business-to-business and cross-border transactions – and emphasizes the importance of maintaining central bank money as a stable foundation while supporting innovation.

A key focus is boosting Europe’s financial autonomy and competitiveness, while encouraging the development of modern technologies such as tokenisation and distributed ledger systems. The strategy also outlines a role for private solutions, including tokenised deposits and stablecoins, provided they are properly regulated and aligned with EU standards.

The ECB highlighted the digital euro as a central element of the plan, designed to complement private payment solutions and strengthen a unified European payment landscape.

Overall, the strategy brings together major ongoing initiatives to ensure Europe’s payment infrastructure can adapt to the digital age while supporting economic stability and innovation.

(ecb.euopa.eu)

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