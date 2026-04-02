Euro Area Lending Rates Edge Down Slightly in February 2026

Euro area borrowing costs showed mixed but generally stable trends in February 2026, according to the European Central Bank.

The composite cost of borrowing for companies declined slightly by 6 basis points to 3.51%, driven mainly by lower rates on short-term and medium-term loans, while long-term loan rates increased. Corporate deposit rates remained unchanged at 1.91% for fixed-term deposits and 0.52% for overnight deposits.

For households, borrowing costs for home purchases were broadly stable at 3.37%, with only minor changes across different fixation periods. Consumer loan rates, however, decreased to 7.51%.

On the savings side, household deposit rates were largely unchanged, with fixed-term deposits at 1.83% and overnight deposits at 0.25%, though some short-notice deposit rates saw a slight decline.

Overall, the data suggest a stabilisation in euro area interest rates, with only modest movements in lending and deposit conditions for both businesses and households.

(ecb.europa.eu)