Hungary, Serbia to Coordinate Positions

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in Novi Sad (Újvidék), the seat of Serbia’s northernmost province Vojvodina, that the war in Ukraine had put both countries in difficult positions: Serbia, because it isn’t a member of the European Union, and Hungary because it is.

He added that Hungary and Serbia would coordinate their positions and support each other in international forums no matter what debates may come, inside or outside the EU.

Orbán said Hungary would not accept any decision by Brussels that is “economically unreasonable” and that would raise prices to the point that utilising the farm sector’s full capacity becomes impossible. He added that Hungary’s farm sector, “if well managed”, can supply double the country’s population with food.

