Péter Tóth became the new CEO of DVSC

Péter Tóth began his work as the new managing director of DVSC on July 3, 2025, the club announced. The Debrecen-born professional has been active in the international business sector for over 15 years, with a particular focus on partnerships with Spanish associates.

He completed his studies in Italy, Spain, and France, and obtained his degree at the University of Debrecen. He is fluent in Spanish, Italian, and English, which has played a key role in his successful participation in several European and South American business projects.

Replacing Balázs Makray, Péter Tóth’s arrival could bring fresh momentum to the club’s operations, especially in strengthening modern management practices, building international networks, and establishing strategic partnerships.

“It is a great honor for me to take over the leadership of one of the most important institutions of my hometown, a club with such a rich history like DVSC. My goal is for DVSC to operate off the pitch as a strong organization representing the highest levels of structure and innovation, and to further strengthen its position internationally,” said Péter Tóth, the new managing director of DVSC.

The DVSC management fully supports the new managing director and believes that Péter Tóth’s professional background and international experience will contribute to a new phase of the club’s development—both professionally and commercially—according to the club’s statement.