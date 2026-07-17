Piac Street to become a weekend pedestrian zone as Belváros-Szeretem! returns to Debrecen

A section of Piac Street in the heart of Debrecen will once again become a pedestrian-friendly public space this summer as the Belváros-Szeretem! (I Love Downtown!) programme returns with free cultural events, live music and family activities.

Running from July 17 to August 30, the initiative will transform the section of Piac Street between Kossuth/Széchenyi Street and Arany János Street into a vibrant community venue every weekend.

From 6:00 p.m. on Fridays until 6:00 p.m. on Sundays, the area will be closed to vehicle traffic, allowing pedestrians to enjoy concerts, guided walks, children’s activities, exhibitions and outdoor entertainment. Restaurants and cafés along the street will also expand their terraces into the car-free zone.

According to the city, the long-running project—organized by Cívis Ház Zrt. and Főnix Event Organiser Ltd.—is being delivered this year with the support of the municipality, local cultural institutions and downtown businesses. The goal is to create a lively public meeting place while boosting local shops and tourism in Debrecen.

Opening weekend programme (July 17–19)

The first weekend offers a packed schedule of free events across the city centre.

Friday, July 17

The 6th Debrecen Street Music Days will take place in Gambrinus Passage between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., featuring performances by Rover, H.A.B., NEMADOMFEL, and Vidám Dharma.

Visitors can also browse the Master-Lab Comics music-themed comic fair, while outdoor DayTime Party DJ sessions will bring music to Piac Street throughout the evening.

Saturday, July 18

The programme includes interactive science activities by the Agóra Science Experience Centre, a handicraft market featuring local artists, and a free guided tour at the Debrecen Bicycle Museum, exploring more than 200 years of cycling history.

Live entertainment continues with an acoustic concert by Bíró–Káposztás Akusztik, dance performances celebrating preparations for the Debrecen Flower Carnival, and the opening of “In the Footsteps”, a street photography exhibition by Levente Vigh presented by MODEM.

Outdoor DJ parties will continue into the evening at several downtown venues.

Sunday, July 19

The weekend concludes with another free guided tour at the Debrecen Bicycle Museum, offering visitors another opportunity to discover the history of cycling.

The Belváros-Szeretem! series will continue with similar free weekend programmes until the end of August, turning one of Debrecen’s busiest streets into a pedestrian-focused cultural destination throughout the summer.