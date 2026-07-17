Trams to run overnight: Dozens of DKV services to change during Campus Festival

Public transport in Debrecen will operate on a special timetable during the 2026 Campus Festival, which takes place in the Nagyerdő area between July 22 and 26. To accommodate the expected increase in passenger numbers, DKV Zrt. will increase service frequency on Tram Line 1 and on bus routes 22, 22Y, 24 and 24Y.

As in previous years, the C1, C2 and C3 night bus services will operate throughout the festival. However, the regular 92, 93 and 94 night bus routes will be suspended, with their services incorporated into the C1–C3 network.

Bus diversions from July 20

Due to festival preparations, several bus routes will be diverted from the start of service on Monday, July 20, until the end of operations on Sunday, July 26.

The affected routes are:

Bus 16

Bus 22

Bus 22Y

Bus 24

Bus 24Y

The buses will follow temporary routes around the Nagyerdő area. During the diversion period, between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., buses 22, 22Y, 24 and 24Y will not serve the Northern Cemetery Main Gate and Southern Gate stops, as the cemetery is closed during those hours.

More frequent daytime services

Tram Line 1

From July 22 to July 26, Tram Line 1 will operate on a more frequent schedule from 5:00 p.m. until the end of daily service.

Bus routes 22, 22Y, 24 and 24Y

These routes will also operate more frequently from 5:00 p.m. until the end of service.

During cemetery opening hours, additional festival services will bypass the cemetery stops, while after 8:00 p.m. all buses will avoid the cemetery entirely.

Tram Line 1 will run throughout the night

For the duration of the Campus Festival, Tram Line 1 will operate overnight, providing continuous service between Nagyállomás (Main Railway Station) and the festival area.

From the end of normal daytime service until the following morning, trams will depart from Nagyállomás every 14–16 minutes.

Night bus network expanded

DKV will also strengthen its night bus services between July 22 and 26.

Instead of operating routes 92, 93 and 94, the company has integrated their timetables into the C1, C2 and C3 routes. All three services will depart from Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus every 20 minutes during the night.

C1

The C1 route connects the Nagyerdei Campus with Nagyállomás, serving eastern districts of Debrecen, including Hadházi Road, Kassai Road, Vámospércsi Road and Mikepércsi Road.

Departures from Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus:

00:00, 00:20, 00:40, 01:00, 01:20, 01:40, 02:00, 02:20, 02:40, 03:00, 03:20

C2

The C2 route serves western neighbourhoods via University Square, Dóczy József Street, Kishegyesi Road, Derék Street and Mikepércsi Road, terminating at Nagyállomás.

Departures from Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus:

00:10, 00:30, 00:50, 01:10, 01:30, 01:50, 02:10, 02:30, 02:50, 03:10, 03:30

C3

The C3 route provides overnight transport to Józsa, passing through Böszörményi Road, Akadémia Street, Felsőjózsa and Nagyszentgyörgy Street.

Departures from Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus:

00:15, 00:35, 00:55, 01:15, 01:35, 01:55, 02:15, 02:35, 02:55, 03:15, 03:35

DKV reminds passengers that night services can only be used with a valid ticket or pass.