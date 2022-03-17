Yesterday’s events in Hajdú-Bihar county

At dawn on Wednesday, a two-hectare area burned in patches on the weeds in Mikepércs, Debreceni Street. The professional firefighters in Debrecen put out the flames with hand tools.

On the outskirts of Berettyóújfalu, a car drifted off the road and drove into the ditch. The city’s professional firefighters marched, unplugging the car. The ambulance service took the driver to the hospital.

In the evening, three cubic meters of rubbish burned in Nyíradony-Tamásipuszta, on Viczmándi út. The professional firefighters of Debrecen marched and then put out the fire with a jet of water.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate