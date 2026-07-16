Debrecen outlines progress in improving air quality

The Municipality of Debrecen has highlighted its ongoing efforts to improve air quality as a key partner in the LIFE-IP HUNGAIRY integrated LIFE project, an eight-year European Union-supported initiative running from 2019 to 2026. The project’s main objective is to coordinate air quality protection measures across Hungary, with a particular focus on reducing concentrations of PM10 particulate matter.

According to the city administration, Debrecen is responsible for implementing and supporting the measures set out in the city’s air quality plan in close cooperation with Hungary’s environmental authorities.

Practical measures and public awareness

Alongside technical developments, the municipality says it has launched several practical and educational initiatives aimed at improving residents’ quality of life.

Among them is a protective forest pilot project, designed to reduce airborne dust and improve the local urban climate by expanding green infrastructure.

The city has also distributed compost bins to encourage households to recycle garden waste on-site, reducing the need for open burning and the associated air pollution.

Public awareness campaigns have promoted environmentally friendly transport options and cleaner home heating methods through educational events and outreach programs.

Cleaner transport and street maintenance

The municipality says it has continued investing in infrastructure that helps reduce air pollution.

Key projects include the construction of Debrecen’s Tram Line 2 and the modernization of the city’s trolleybus network.

To reduce the amount of dust becoming airborne, the city also carries out year-round street sweeping and roadside cleaning. According to the municipality, more than 78 tonnes of dust have been collected and transported to landfill so far this year during street cleaning and park maintenance operations.

Expanding green spaces

The city says tree planting and green infrastructure projects play a major role in improving air quality.

Under the “Let’s Plant 10,000 Trees in Debrecen!” campaign and its continuation, tens of thousands of new trees have been planted. According to municipal estimates, 10,000 trees can absorb up to 80 tonnes of carbon dioxide and trap around 45 tonnes of dust annually.

Another flagship project is the planned 20-kilometre green corridor along the Tócó Stream, which the city estimates could capture approximately 1,200 tonnes of dust each year once completed.

Debrecen is also restoring rows of mature trees, with 400–500 older trees currently undergoing renewal, while several thousand additional trees receive maintenance annually to preserve their health and environmental benefits.

Other ongoing green initiatives include the Green Islands program, the second phase of the Tócóvölgy environmental renewal project, and recreational developments linked to the Civaqua program.

Air quality plan under review

The municipality said it continues to ensure transparency in implementing its air quality strategy, noting that reviews of the plan conducted in 2022 and 2024 have already been published.

Work is now underway on the 2026 review of Debrecen’s air quality plan. According to the city, experts are evaluating the effectiveness of previous measures and updating the strategy based on the latest environmental data.

The municipality added that before the LIFE-IP HUNGAIRY project concludes on December 31, 2026, the updated review will also include a detailed assessment of air pollution data from industrial facilities that have begun operating in Debrecen’s industrial parks in recent years.