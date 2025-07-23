Sandbox overpass ramp at Petőfi Square until road construction closure

Due to asphalt resurfacing work, the ramp of the Homokkert overpass at Petőfi Square will be closed from 08:00 on Monday, July 28, 2025, until the end of service on Friday, August 29.

During this period, bus routes 14, 14Y, 18, 18Y, 30, 30A, 30H, 44, 47, 47Y, 48, 49, 60, 61, Airport 1, and Airport 2 traveling towards Tégláskert Street, Széna Square, Bánk, Borzán Gáspár Street, Ozmán Street, Pac, the Southern Industrial Park, and Airport Debrecen will follow a detour route via Petőfi Square – Wesselényi Street – Homokkert Overpass (via the ramp from Wesselényi Street) – Homokkert Overpass – Mikepércsi Road, DKV has announced.