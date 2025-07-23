A unique summer experience at Debrecen Zoo: Evening walks behind the scenes

Zoo Debrecen invites everyone to a truly special experience during the summer holidays. The “Evening Walks” program offers visitors an exclusive opportunity to explore aspects of zoo life that are only revealed after hours.

These guided, after-dark tours allow participants to discover the mysterious, daytime-hidden world of the zoo’s residents. Accompanied by zookeepers and zoo educators, guests will learn how iconic species such as the Humboldt penguins, Nile hippos, and reticulated giraffes prepare for rest or become more active in the evening.

Visitors will also be able to observe the nighttime behavior of large predators and explore the unique plant and animal life of the Palm House, which reveals its true character only after sunset.

To enhance the evening atmosphere, the Samburu panoramic terrace will offer delicious snacks and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic refreshments.

Evening Walks Schedule:

July 25, 2025, at 6:30 PM

August 8, 2025, at 6:30 PM

August 22, 2025, at 6:30 PM

Tickets can be purchased exclusively online at www.ticketbase.eu/zoodebrecen for HUF 9,900.

Please note that tickets are not available on-site. We kindly ask all guests to secure their tickets in advance!

The tour begins at 6:30 PM from the main entrance of Zoo Debrecen.

