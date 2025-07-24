95,907 applicants have been admitted to Hungarian higher education institutions

This year’s admission round is the most successful of the past fifteen years, with 95,907 applicants admitted to the renewed and successful Hungarian higher education system – announced the Minister for Culture and Innovation on Wednesday in Veszprém, at the Pont Ott Party held by the University of Pannonia.

Balázs Hankó, speaking to the public media, stated:

“In the past three years, the number of admitted students has always exceeded 90,000, but this year a record number of students were admitted to Hungarian higher education.”

He noted that eight out of ten students were admitted to state-funded places, and compared to last year, about 2,500 more students received government scholarships.

According to the minister, this year every second admitted student got into a rural university, and one in five admitted students is over the age of 30.

Balázs Hankó pointed out that nearly 21,000 students were admitted to engineering and IT programs, followed by business and economics with just under 20,000, and then teacher training and medical and health sciences.

“Six out of ten students are starting their studies in fields of outstanding economic and social importance,” the Minister for Culture and Innovation emphasized.

He also added that the admission results show that the renewed Hungarian higher education system is attractive.

Balázs Hankó stressed:

“It is a government goal that by 2030, a Hungarian higher education institution should be among the top 100 universities in the world and in Europe.”

The minister also reported that the host of the central Pont Ott Party, the University of Pannonia, increased its number of admitted students by 30% compared to last year, making it the best-performing institution in the country by this metric.

Renáta Vanó, Deputy President of the Education Office responsible for higher education, speaking to applicants just before pressing the button at 8:00 p.m. to send out the admission SMS notifications together with Hankó, expressed hope that as many applicants as possible would receive a message confirming their admission to Hungarian higher education.

“The next three to five years will be one of the most beautiful periods of your lives,” she said, advising students not to attend university just for the sake of studying, but also to be part of the community.

János Abonyi, Rector of the hosting University of Pannonia, also welcomed the new students, pointing out that being a university student brings not only lifelong memories but also at least 1.5 times higher income.

The Pont Ott Parties, where admission thresholds were announced, were held in Budapest and eleven rural cities, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Innovation, the Education Office, and HÖOK Public Benefit Nonprofit Ltd.

