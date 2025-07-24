Highest level heat alert to take effect from Thursday

Starting Thursday, the national chief medical officer has raised the current second-level heat alert to the highest, third level, and extended it until midnight on Saturday across the entire country.

In a joint statement sent to MTI on Wednesday, the National Public Health and Pharmaceutical Center (NNGYK) and the National Directorate General for Disaster Management (OKF) said the decision to raise and extend the heat alert level, originally in effect since Sunday, was based on the latest forecast by HungaroMet Zrt.

They emphasized that prolonged heat puts a strain even on healthy individuals, but it is especially dangerous for young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with cardiovascular conditions.

Hotter-than-average weather can cause health complaints, unpleasant symptoms, and lack of concentration in anyone, they warned, urging people to pay special attention to the elderly, small children, and people with chronic illnesses.

They stressed the importance of constant hydration. Whether at work, by the water, or traveling, always keep water on hand and ensure you replenish essential minerals as well.

They advised avoiding direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and refraining from outdoor sports, heavy physical labor, and gardening during the hottest hours. If possible, stay in cool, shaded places.

They also emphasized food safety, recommending that perishable items requiring refrigeration be exposed to heat for as short a time as possible, as high temperatures promote the growth of pathogens like salmonella and other spoilage microorganisms.

For transporting perishable foods—raw meat, meat products, milk and dairy—they recommended using cooler bags.

If food becomes discolored, slimy, or develops an unpleasant odor, do not consume it.

Drivers were urged to drive with caution, as high temperatures can impair driving performance. They also warned never to leave children or pets in parked cars, even for a few minutes.

“If you see a child or animal left in a sun-exposed vehicle, call the emergency number 112 immediately,” the statement urged.

For those spending their vacation by the water, it is advised to avoid sunbathing during midday, cool down before entering the water, and never jump into the water with an overheated body.

Pregnant women were advised to limit sun exposure, as elevated body temperature can be harmful to the fetus.

The statement also reminded the public that a nationwide fire ban has been in effect since July 21, covering forests and areas within 200 meters of them.

In the heat, dried vegetation can ignite from the smallest spark or heat source.

While people are allowed to grill or cook over an open flame in their own gardens, they must never leave the fire unattended.

The authorities also reported that this summer alone, firefighters have been called out 1,040 times to check on elderly people living alone, after neighbors hadn’t seen them for days or weeks and access to their homes had to be forced.

Elderly people living alone often lock themselves in and leave the key in the lock, which may prevent them from seeking help in case of an emergency.

“In extreme heat, it is especially important to regularly check in on them,” the statement concluded.

(MTI)