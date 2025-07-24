The DKV website and mobile application have been renewed

As part of a brand transformation launched in 2024, DKV Zrt. has revamped its website.



In addition to a design that meets the needs of today’s passengers, the new site places special emphasis on functionality and a user-friendly interface that is comfortable to use on mobile phones as well. The previously separate platforms — dkvejegy.hu and the schedule search portal — have been integrated into a unified surface that matches the new visual identity. The former DKV transIT app has been replaced by a completely newly developed application: MyDKV.

During the creation of the new website, the needs of mobile users, international trends, and internal company research were taken into account. On the homepage, visitors are greeted by the most popular applications, whose news and blog posts — rich in visual elements — are available with a single click.

Since more than 75% of tickets and passes are now purchased electronically, dkvejegy.hu has also been updated. All previously available functions now appear with a new look and are accessible as part of the new website. The platform now also allows foreigners living in Debrecen — even those without Hungarian ID documents — to purchase electronic tickets and passes.

Several new features useful to passengers have also become available on the site.

The updated Traffic Alerts feature now displays route changes on a map, making it easier for passengers to see affected stops and modified routes visually.

Photos capturing key moments in the company’s life are now available in a new, full-screen image gallery.

In Debrecen, MyDKV marks a new milestone in real-time passenger information and trip planning. Available for Android and iOS, the app provides a new platform for accurate, real-time journey planning using DKV services. Upon opening, users see a map-based view showing available routes and stops. The free app uses GPS to show nearby stops and departure times — even taking walking time into account — offering reliable assistance for route planning. DKV’s real-time timetable data also remains accessible through the popular Menetrend app and Google Maps.

(DKV)