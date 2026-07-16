Car-free weekends coming to downtown Debrecen this summer

Debrecen will introduce a temporary pedestrian zone in the city centre on weekends between 17 July and 30 August 2026, creating a more pedestrian-friendly environment along a section of Piac Street.

According to the municipality, the affected section of Piac Street, between Széchenyi Street and Arany János Street, as well as between Kossuth Street and Szent Anna Street, will be closed to regular vehicle traffic every weekend from Friday at 6:00 p.m. until Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

During these car-free weekends, restaurants and cafés along the route will be able to expand their outdoor terraces, while visitors can enjoy a variety of cultural and family-friendly activities. The programme will include shop window exhibitions, children’s activities, live concerts, and guided walking tours, transforming the city centre into a vibrant public space.

Pedestrians will be allowed to use the roadway throughout the closure periods.

Trams will continue to operate through the pedestrian zone, although at reduced speeds to ensure the safety of visitors.

Delivery vehicles serving businesses within the closed area will be permitted to enter with a special access permit on Saturdays and Sundays between 4:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Residents will also be allowed to drive into the restricted section to reach their properties, but parking within the pedestrian zone will not be permitted.

The municipality is asking motorists to follow temporary traffic signs and comply with all traffic regulations during the closures. Drivers are also urged to exercise extra caution and pay special attention to pedestrians and cyclists using the area.