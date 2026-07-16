EcoPro BM Hungary and Debrecen Fire Department to hold fire safety drill on July 17

EcoPro BM Hungary Zrt. has announced that it will conduct a fire safety exercise at its Debrecen facility on Friday, July 17, 2026, in cooperation with the Debrecen Professional Fire Department.

The exercise will include a site familiarization program for firefighters, scenario-based emergency response training, and a full-scale on-site fire evacuation drill.

According to the company, the aim of the exercise is to test emergency response procedures, improve firefighters’ knowledge of the facility, and practice the safe and orderly evacuation of employees.

Residents living near the plant may notice several activities during the drill, including:

alarm signals broadcast through the site’s public address system,

the presence of multiple fire engines at the facility,

fire trucks moving around the site with emergency lights and sirens activated during part of the exercise,

and simulated smoke generated by a smoke machine as part of a fictional incident at one of the office buildings.

EcoPro BM Hungary emphasized that the smoke, sirens, and increased firefighter activity are part of a planned exercise only and do not indicate a real emergency. The company said all elements of the drill have been carefully planned and will be carried out under controlled conditions in accordance with applicable safety regulations.

The company noted that regular emergency exercises help ensure that both the facility and emergency services can respond quickly, efficiently, and in a coordinated manner should a real incident occur. EcoPro BM Hungary said it works closely with disaster management authorities to strengthen emergency preparedness while placing a strong emphasis on the safety of employees, the local community, and the environment.

The company also asked nearby residents and road users for their understanding regarding any temporary noise or unusual fire service activity during the exercise.