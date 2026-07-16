Average gross wage in Hungary reached HUF 764,100 in May

The average gross monthly earnings of full-time employees in Hungary reached HUF 764,100 in May 2026, while the average net earnings amounted to HUF 535,900, according to data released by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Thursday.

Compared with the same month a year earlier, gross earnings increased by 8.7%, net earnings by 11.0%, and real wages by 9.0%.

According to KSH, the faster growth in net wages was partly due to the expansion of family tax allowances and additional tax benefits for mothers.

The median gross monthly wage stood at HUF 615,600, while the median net wage reached HUF 436,200, representing year-on-year increases of 9.5% and 11.5%, respectively.

Regular gross earnings—excluding bonuses, rewards, and one-off payments—averaged HUF 718,200, up 9.1% from a year earlier.

By sector, regular gross monthly earnings averaged:

HUF 716,100 in the business sector,

HUF 715,100 in the public sector,

HUF 745,700 in the non-profit sector.

These represented annual increases of 9.2%, 8.9%, and 7.9%, respectively.

Real wages rose by 9.0%, while consumer prices increased by 1.8% compared with May 2025.

Among industries, the financial and insurance sector recorded an average gross monthly wage of HUF 1,305,882, while employees in accommodation and food services earned an average of HUF 490,259.

Average gross monthly earnings also reached HUF 895,638 in the mining sector, while the highest average wage was reported in the electricity, gas, steam supply and air conditioning sector, at HUF 1,505,741.