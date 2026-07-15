Successful bird ringing campaign conducted at Hortobágy

The recent 8th and 9th Constant Effort Site (CES) bird ringing sessions were successfully completed at the Hortobágy Migration Research Station. During the program, bird ringers Attila Szilágyi and Tibor Nagy monitored the local bird population.

Thanks to their work, individuals from several bird species were captured and recorded.

Attila Szilágyi caught a total of 22 birds, including six previously ringed birds that were recaptured.

Tibor Nagy recorded 36 captures, including two recaptures.

On both occasions, the species list remained the same, with eight species recorded during each session. The most frequently captured birds were Great Reed Warblers and Eurasian Blackcaps, while White Wagtails, Song Thrushes, Great Tits, and Lesser Whitethroats were also caught.

According to the observations, bird activity peaked between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. during both monitoring sessions.