According to the Debrecen Waterworks Ltd., a water shortage is expected on one of the main streets in Tócóskert.

On Monday, March 17, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, water service will be interrupted due to repair work on the connecting pipeline between Derék Street, numbers 107-161, and the garage row.

Due to the water outage, the service provider kindly asks for the public’s understanding and thanks them.