Hungarian prime minister compares judges, journalists and civilians to bugs

Viktor Orbán gave a speech in a sharper tone than usual on March 15th in front of the National Museum, Budapest. He harshly criticized the European Union, even insisting that it should not be left, but its management should rather be taken over.



At the end of his speech – in line with the government’s “sovereignty” rhetoric of recent months – he hinted that the “Easter clean-up” would follow the festive period because, as he put it, “the bugs have overwintered.” He promised to dismantle a financial network that he said had influenced politicians, judges, journalists, NGOs and political activists with corrupt money.

Orbán called these people “modern-day scoundrels,” saying they had been around for too long, had survived too much and had received money from too many sources.

He called them Weber’s offspring, adding: “The spring wind is blowing water, let it carry them away.” According to him, if there is truth, then there is a special pit in hell for them.



The Prime Minister emphasized that they know these people, and that no matter how much they try to appear under the banner of new European parties, their background and fate will remain the same – they will eventually be defeated.

Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, Orbán also spoke about how he believes the “empire” does not want to help Ukraine, but wants to colonize it. He believes that the war is a way to this, and that European leaders have decided that Ukraine must continue the fight, at any cost. According to him, in return, they are promising EU membership to the Ukrainians, which the Hungarian government does not support. “A year ago, the question was whether we want to die for Ukraine, and now it is whether we want to get involved in Ukraine’s accession,” said Orbán, who drew attention to the importance of the vote announced by the government.

