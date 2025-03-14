European cultural cooperation – the Legend of the White Snake at the Csokonai Theatre

Debrecen will host the opening of a unique European cultural program in early April. The Zhejiang Wu Opera from China will perform the Legend of the White Snake in Vienna and, for the first time in Hungary, in Debrecen. The traditional Chinese Wu opera will be staged at the 160-year-old Csokonai Theatre on April 1st and 2nd, 2025.

The Wu Opera

The Wu Opera, also known as Jinhua opera, has a history spanning over 500 years. It is named after Wuzhou, the former name of Jinhua. Combining six vocal styles, Wu opera is a folk-based genre that focuses on everyday life, with clear and resonant music, vibrant and emotional performances, and costumes that are bright and attention-grabbing.

The Legend of the White Snake

The Legend of the White Snake is based on a well-known Chinese folk tale. Bai Suzhen, the white snake, has practiced her magical abilities for a thousand years and can take on a human form. Immortal but lonely, she desires to live among mortals. One day, she arrives in Hangzhou with the green snake, where she meets Xu Xian, an assistant in a herbal medicine shop by West Lake. They fall instantly in love and marry.

However, a monk from the Jinshan Temple, Fahai, recognizes that Bai Suzhen’s human form hides a snake, and he decides to separate the couple. Bai Suzhen’s true form is revealed during the Dragon Boat Festival, which frightens Xu Xian to death. Bai Suzhen steals a heavenly herb from Mount Kunlun to revive Xu Xian, floods the Jinshan Temple to retrieve her husband, and after many trials, they are finally reunited at the Broken Bridge by West Lake. Bai Suzhen’s perseverance and love eventually touch Xu Xian’s heart, and the story concludes happily.

In the opera The Legend of the White Snake, a refined and melodious singing style is used, combining versatility, lyrical and combat elements. Powerful gongs and drums create a dynamic atmosphere, and modern artistic forms are incorporated into the performance. One notable scene, The Broken Bridge, blends lyrical moments with combat elements, combining serious drama with comedic effects.

Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Center (Zhejiang Wu Opera Troupe)

The Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Center, formerly the Zhejiang Wu Opera Troupe, was established in 1956. Over the decades, the troupe has gained significant recognition. Their outstanding performance The Broken Bridge won the title of “The Most Outstanding Bridge of All Time.” Detailed information and ticket sales are available on the Csokonai National Theatre’s website.

(Csokonai National Theatre)