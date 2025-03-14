Major construction work begins in Debrecen, delays expected on several of bus routes

Starting on Monday, March 17, 2025, a capacity expansion project will begin at the junction of Külsővásártér, Szoboszlói Road, Miklós Street, and Erzsébet Street.

During the construction period, trolleybus lines 5 and 5A, as well as bus lines 10, 10Y, 19, 39, 46, 46Y, 46H, 61, 71, 71A, and 146, may experience increased travel times.

DKV will continuously monitor traffic conditions in the affected area. If significant delays occur, the routes will be diverted during the reconstruction period, according to the company’s announcement.

(DKV)