Hortobágy National Park is not closed

A false report circulated stating that the Hortobágy National Park would not be accepting visitors. The Hortobágy National Park Directorate has informed our editorial team that this information is incorrect.

In order to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease, which poses a threat to hooved animals, the Hortobágy Wildlife Park will indeed remain closed indefinitely. As a result, the “Stork Release at the Hortobágy Wildlife Park” event scheduled for March 15, 2025, will be canceled. However, the rest of the park’s facilities are operating without interruption.

The following sites remain open for visitors:

Hortobágy National Park Visitor Center, “The Nature of Hortobágy” and the Puszta Treasury’s “The Benefit of Livestock” exhibitions

Hortobágy Shepherd Museum

Hortobágy Fishpond Nature Trail

Szálkahalmi Nature Trail

Egyek-Pusztakócsi Marshes Górés Nature Trail

Except for the stork release, the park will continue to offer guided tours.