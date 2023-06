On Thursday, June 1, a parade will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., which will affect public transport, DKV announced.

The parade goes along the route Kossuth tér – Kálvin tér – Hunyadi János utca – Bethlen utca – Egyetem súgárút – Egyetem tér.

During the parade, trams 1 and 2, as well as trams 10, 10Y, 11, 12, 13, 15, 15Y, 21, 22, 22Y, 23, 23Y, 24, 24Y, 33, 43 and Auchan customer buses may be delayed by a few minutes.

DKV Zrt. thanks passengers for their understanding and patience.