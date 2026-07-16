The 90Y night bus will operate on a modified route in Debrecen this weekend

The 90Y night bus service in Debrecen will operate on a modified route during weekends between 17 July and 30 August 2026, the local transport company DKV announced.

During this period, the section of Piac Street between Kossuth Street and Miklós Street will become a pedestrian zone from Friday 6:00 p.m. until Sunday 6:00 p.m.

While the road closure is in effect, 90Y night buses travelling towards Pósa Street will run on a diversion route, bypassing the Kistemplom and Petőfi tér stops.

The buses will instead operate via Kossuth Street – Széchenyi Street – Tisza István Street – Antall József Street – Erzsébet Street – Nagyállomás – Erzsébet Street.

During the diversion, the night buses will stop at the following additional stops: Debreceni Törvényszék, Tisza István utca, and Antall József utca.