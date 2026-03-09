Work is being carried out in the platform underpass of Debrecen’s Main Railway Station

Work is being carried out in the platform underpass of Debrecen’s Nagyállomás (Main Railway Station). The MÁV Group has informed the Municipality of Debrecen that construction work will take place in the station’s platform underpass until March 11, 2026.

Planning is already underway at MÁV Group, after which a public procurement procedure for the construction works will be announced. This means that the renovation could begin and be completed in 2027.

According to the railway company, the goal is not only to eliminate water leakage but also to create a clean, passenger-friendly, accessible underpass worthy of the city’s status.

The planning phase for the renovation also includes several inspections. A new geodetic survey will be prepared, the suspended ceiling elements will be removed, and specialists will take core samples from the concrete structures to determine their load-bearing capacity. After the sampling, the affected areas will be restored.

During the works, which will last until March 11, passenger traffic in the underpass may be slightly restricted, but access to the platforms through the underpass will remain available throughout the entire period.