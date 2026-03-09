Not all spiders are enemies – What are house spiders doing in our homes?

Many people instinctively recoil when a long-legged spider appears on the wall or in a corner. One of the most common “guests” in Hungarian homes is the house spider, often considered frightening, yet it is actually far more useful than we might think. Although its appearance can cause fear, these creatures are harmless—and even beneficial—housemates.

Why do we encounter them so often?

House spiders are particularly fond of human environments. They settle in basements, garages, attics, or the quieter corners of apartments. These places provide ideal hiding spots and a stable climate. Human dwellings also offer a plentiful food supply. Small insects commonly found indoors—like flies, mosquitoes, or moths—make easy prey, making such environments highly advantageous for house spiders.

And they are truly harmless

For most people, the biggest question is whether they need to worry about these spiders. The short answer is: not really. House spiders are generally peaceful creatures that avoid human contact. Bites are extremely rare, and if one does occur, it usually causes only mild, insect-bite-like symptoms. In summary: we are more dangerous to them than they are to us.

Helpful housemates in the background

Although many people try to remove spiders immediately, they actually play an important role in the home’s micro-ecosystem. House spiders are effective “insect hunters”: their webs catch many pests that could otherwise be bothersome indoors. A single spider can consume a significant number of insects, naturally helping to keep small pests under control.

What to do if you don’t want them indoors

If you prefer not to share your home with spiders, a few simple steps can reduce their presence. Regular cleaning, removing webs, and controlling other insects can help a lot. It’s also wise to check window and door gaps, as well as seldom-used corners, which are ideal hiding spots for them.

Not an enemy, just a misunderstood housemate

Many misconceptions exist about house spiders. While their appearance may scare some people, they are actually beneficial members of a home’s living environment. They might not be the most popular housemates, but their presence indicates a natural balance in the home—and sometimes they even help get rid of annoying insects.

Bea Szöőr’ asticle in Hunagrian can be found here.

Photo: wikipedia.org