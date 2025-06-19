Wizz Air suspends Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights from July 3 to September 15

Due to the escalating Middle East conflict and resulting airspace restrictions, Wizz Air will suspend its flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from July 3 to September 15, the airline announced in a statement to MTI on Thursday.

According to the airline, customers who booked directly will be notified via the email addresses and phone numbers they provided. Passengers who purchased tickets through online or offline travel agencies are advised to contact their booking office. Affected customers may request a refund or rebook their tickets.