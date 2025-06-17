Wizz Air extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and Amman

Due to the escalating situation in the Middle East and multiple airspace closures in the region, Wizz Air has extended the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv and Amman until September 15, the airline announced on Monday via MTI. The airline will also continue to avoid Israeli, Iraqi, Iranian, and Syrian airspace.

Wizz Air emphasized that the safety of its passengers, crew, and aircraft remains its top priority. The company is closely monitoring developments in coordination with relevant authorities and security services.

Wizz Air remains committed to minimizing disruptions for passengers. Those who purchased tickets directly from the airline will be notified via email about rebooking or refund options. Passengers who booked through a travel agency are advised to contact the agency directly, according to the statement.