Wizz Air suspends flights to Tel Aviv and Amman until June 20

Global
Due to the escalating situation in the Middle East and the closure of several airspaces in the region, Wizz Air has suspended all flights to Tel Aviv and Amman until June 20, next Friday, and will reroute all flights that would normally pass through the affected airspaces, the airline announced on Friday via Hungary’s national news agency, MTI.

The airline emphasized that with the help of national, international, governmental, and other security sources, it continues to closely monitor the region and the evolving situation, and will make further decisions with a focus on flight and passenger safety.

According to the statement, Wizz Air is offering affected customers free rebooking, a full refund in WIZZ credits, or a refund in the original form of payment. Customers who booked directly with Wizz Air have been notified via email and SMS, and can manage their bookings easily through the Wizz Air mobile app.

In its announcement, the airline asks passengers who booked through online travel agencies or third-party platforms to contact those providers directly regarding refunds or rebooking to alternate flights.

