Gastro-cinema delights and sunshine: Debrecziner Gourmet 2025 has begun

On Friday afternoon, Debrecziner Gourmet 2025 officially kicked off, guiding visitors this year through the flavors of the cinematic world — and the opening day was already a memorable one.

In the heart of Big Forrest, along the shores of Békás Lake, dozens of chefs and restaurants welcomed guests with spectacular, flavorful, and creative dishes. The venue was filled with late sunshine and the festival’s signature relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

This year’s theme resonated especially well with guests. Participating restaurants drew inspiration from films for their culinary creations.

The opening day on Friday clearly set the mood for the weekend: the chefs’ inventiveness, the cinematic culinary references, and the carefully selected ingredients came together to create a unique gourmet experience — one that many visitors already plan to return for.

The program continues on Saturday and Sunday as well, with children’s activities, gastro-workshops, meet-and-greets, and more mouthwatering surprises. According to the organizers, this year’s Debrecziner Gourmet promises to be more colorful and interactive than ever before.