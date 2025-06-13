Gastro-cinema delights and sunshine: Debrecziner Gourmet 2025 has begun

Gastro
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Gastro-cinema delights and sunshine: Debrecziner Gourmet 2025 has begun

On Friday afternoon, Debrecziner Gourmet 2025 officially kicked off, guiding visitors this year through the flavors of the cinematic world — and the opening day was already a memorable one.

In the heart of Big Forrest, along the shores of Békás Lake, dozens of chefs and restaurants welcomed guests with spectacular, flavorful, and creative dishes. The venue was filled with late sunshine and the festival’s signature relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

This year’s theme resonated especially well with guests. Participating restaurants drew inspiration from films for their culinary creations.

The opening day on Friday clearly set the mood for the weekend: the chefs’ inventiveness, the cinematic culinary references, and the carefully selected ingredients came together to create a unique gourmet experience — one that many visitors already plan to return for.

The program continues on Saturday and Sunday as well, with children’s activities, gastro-workshops, meet-and-greets, and more mouthwatering surprises. According to the organizers, this year’s Debrecziner Gourmet promises to be more colorful and interactive than ever before.

Related Posts

Tokaj Wines to be Protected on Chinese Market

Tóháti Zsuzsa

These are the dishes you can taste at the 2024 Debrecziner Gourmet Festival

Bácsi Éva

Szijjártó Inaugurates Food Processing Plant in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

- 3 rooms flat close to Uni

80 m2 flat for rent
350 000 Ft

- Renewed flat close to Interspar

50 m2 flat for rent
280 000 Ft

- Rowhouse for rent close to IT Services

107 m2 flat for rent
500 000 Ft

- 3 rooms flat close to Engineering Faculty

71 m2 flat for rent
300 000 Ft

office for rent

- Nice flat close to Plaza

37 m2 flat for rent
220 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *