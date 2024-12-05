Nébih recalled ground poppy seeds with sugar

Due to the possible presence of a foreign substance, Auchan has recalled the 200-gram Auchan Favorite ground poppy seeds with sugar with an expiration date of April 2025, the National Food Chain Safety Office announced.

The authority asks customers not to consume the recalled products. The affected product can be returned to any Auchan store, and its price will be refunded even without a receipt.

The product recall applies only to the product identified by the data described on the website. Auchan also informed its customers about the recall on its website.

Nébih