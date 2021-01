Tesco is recalling the following product because pesticide residue has been found in it, the National Food Chain Safety Authority (Nébih) reported.

Basic product data: Product name: TS Sultana Raisins 200g Nature of problem: Pesticide residue above the limit value Product ID: L201683V7401 Best Before: 6/2021 EAN code: 5051007115599 TPN: 100242001 Supplier: VOG Reporter of the problem: TESCO-Global Zrt. If you have purchased from the product with the ID above do not consume it!

egerhirek.hu