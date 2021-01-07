Actions in the last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, Hajdú-Bihar county police officers have acted at the scene of four road traffic accidents involving personal injuries, one of which resulted in serious injuries and three in minor injuries.

The service staff caught eight people, three of whom were convicted of a crime, two on the basis of a circularity against them, and three foreigners for illegal stay in the country.

Police produced eight people, two of them on suspicion of committing a crime. Security measures were taken in four cases.

police.hu