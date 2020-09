Fire broke out in a flat on Űrhajósok tere, Debrecen on 23rd September, 2020.

Kitchen furniture was on fire in a third-floor flat on Űrhajósok tere, Debrecen on Wednesday (23rd September). In the building, fifteen residents had to leave their homes because of the smoke. Local firefighters arrived on the scene, put out the fire and checked the site. Two people had to be taken to hospital.

katasztrofavedelem.hu

pixabay