Parking restrictions in the Big Forest during Campus Festival

During the Campus Festival, several road sections will be closed by the organizers, including areas within paid parking zones.

Due to the event, Ady Endre Street will be closed from July 11 until midnight on July 22, 2025, and during this period, paid parking will be suspended.

The Big Forest underground garage will only be accessible from Pallagi Street, and will remain open to drivers throughout the entire festival. While there will be temporary closures on Pallagi Street between the roundabout and Pope John Paul II Square from July 16 to 19, festival staff will allow access for those wishing to park in the underground garage or nearby surface parking areas.

No entry or exit will be possible from Ady Endre Street to the Big Forest underground garage from 8:00 AM on July 16 to 8:00 AM on July 20, 2025.

Normal parking regulations in the Big Forestvwill resume after the Campus Festival ends.