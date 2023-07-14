The program series of the 55th Hortobágy Equestrian Days has begun

With the Csaba Dunka memorial race, the 55th Hortobágy Equestrian Days began on Friday, the series of programs lasting until Sunday evening, the organizers told MTI.

Chief organizer Fülöp Bernadett, managing director of Hortobágyi Nonprofit Kft., the most important goal of the equestrian days is the presentation of cultural and national values, the living of equestrian traditions, the past and present of the pastoral culture characteristic of Hortobágy, as well as the work of the horse breeder at the Mátai stud, and the collection of teeth that is still in use and working today.

During the three days at the horse track in Mátai, there will be a draft and stallion drive, a parade of foals, drafts, plain fives, a foal championship, a showjumping competition and numerous children’s programs.

In addition to the equestrian programs, folk dance ensembles, puppeteers, comedians, Langaléta Garaboncians, stilt walkers, traveling musicians, and folk storytellers will entertain the audience, but children can also enjoy handicrafts and a folk fair – the organizers pointed out that the event will be held on Sunday, the closing day of the Hortobágy Equestrian Days the Hortobágyi Gallop, the preliminaries of the National Gallop, for the fifth time.

The fight will start with the preliminaries of the junior and adult competitions on Sunday at 10:00 a.m., the finals will take place at 4:30 p.m., and then the fifth Hortobágyi Gallop will conclude with the announcement of the results, they announced.

Program plan:

JULY 14 (FRIDAY)

Arena

10:00 Csaba Dunka Memorial competition

11:30 Combined carriage drive

13:00 Hortobágy Life Picture: a parade of colts and carriages, Puszta Five Tooth

16:00 Stud drive

Show jumping competition track

7:00-10:00 80-100 cm show jumping competitions

12.00-16.00 110-130 cm show jumping competitions

JULY 15 (SATURDAY)

Arena

10:00 Hortobágy Derby

11:30 Hortobágyi Élétkép: a parade of colts and carriages, and Puszta Five Tooth

12:00 Opening

13:00 Horsepower competition

14:00 National foal championship – 1st round

15:00 Equestrian show: presentation of Puszta Five Tooth and Devil riders

16:30 3v3 teeth relay competition

18:00 “Arra van egy kőhíd rakva”: show by dance groups from Debrecen

19:00 Stud drive

19:30 Dance House

Show jumping competition track

7:00-10:00 80-100 cm show jumping competitions

12.00-16.00 110-130 cm show jumping competitions

Children’s Equestrian village

11:00 a.m. Miskolc Csodamalom Puppet Theatre: ”Mindentjáró malmocska”

12:00 Garagulya Gólyalábas Komédiás Kompánia: Bitang Dezső zsinnyegtet

13:00 Debrecen Hajdú Dance Ensemble – folk dance performance and dance hall

14:00 Ládafia Puppet Theater: “Lóvá tett kupac”

15:00 Garagulya Gólyalábas Komédiás Kompánia: “Vásári komédia Garagulya módra”

16:00 Gábor Boka: John the Valiant

JULY 16 (SUNDAY)

Arena

09:30 Hortobágy Grand Prix

11:30 National foal championship – 2nd round

12:30 Hortobágy Life Picture: a parade of colts and carriages, Puszta Five Tooth, mounted police, hussars

1:00 Equestrian show: presentation of Puszta Five Tooth, Devil riders, police carousel, hussars presentation

14:30 National foal championship – Síkvágta

15:30 Simultaneous gear driving competition

18:30 Stud drive

Show jumping competition track

7:00-12:00 80-100 cm show jumping competitions

12.00-16.00 110-130 cm show jumping competitions

Track race

10:00 Hortobágyi Vágta – Qualifier -National Gallop preliminary race

16:30 Hortobágyi Vágta – Final – National Gallop preliminaries

Children’s Equestrian village

11:00 Wandering musician László Gulyás: The story of Csiczöri

12:00 Winged Dragons: Old woman and death

13:00 Debrecen Folk Ensemble – folk dance show and dance hall

14:00 János Pályi: László Vitéz and the cursed mill

15:00 Langaléta Garabonciások: “Háry János, avagy a nagyot lépő obsitos”

16:00 Csicsogó Theatre: Matyi Kökeny