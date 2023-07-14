The program series of the 55th Hortobágy Equestrian Days has begun

With the Csaba Dunka memorial race, the 55th Hortobágy Equestrian Days began on Friday, the series of programs lasting until Sunday evening, the organizers told MTI.
Chief organizer Fülöp Bernadett, managing director of Hortobágyi Nonprofit Kft., the most important goal of the equestrian days is the presentation of cultural and national values, the living of equestrian traditions, the past and present of the pastoral culture characteristic of Hortobágy, as well as the work of the horse breeder at the Mátai stud, and the collection of teeth that is still in use and working today.
During the three days at the horse track in Mátai, there will be a draft and stallion drive, a parade of foals, drafts, plain fives, a foal championship, a showjumping competition and numerous children’s programs.
In addition to the equestrian programs, folk dance ensembles, puppeteers, comedians, Langaléta Garaboncians, stilt walkers, traveling musicians, and folk storytellers will entertain the audience, but children can also enjoy handicrafts and a folk fair – the organizers pointed out that the event will be held on Sunday, the closing day of the Hortobágy Equestrian Days the Hortobágyi Gallop, the preliminaries of the National Gallop, for the fifth time.
The fight will start with the preliminaries of the junior and adult competitions on Sunday at 10:00 a.m., the finals will take place at 4:30 p.m., and then the fifth Hortobágyi Gallop will conclude with the announcement of the results, they announced.
Program plan:
JULY 14 (FRIDAY)
Arena
10:00 Csaba Dunka Memorial competition
11:30 Combined carriage drive
13:00 Hortobágy Life Picture: a parade of colts and carriages, Puszta Five Tooth
16:00 Stud drive
Show jumping competition track
7:00-10:00 80-100 cm show jumping competitions
12.00-16.00 110-130 cm show jumping competitions
JULY 15 (SATURDAY)
Arena
10:00 Hortobágy Derby
11:30 Hortobágyi Élétkép: a parade of colts and carriages, and Puszta Five Tooth
12:00 Opening
13:00 Horsepower competition
14:00 National foal championship – 1st round
15:00 Equestrian show: presentation of Puszta Five Tooth and Devil riders
16:30 3v3 teeth relay competition
18:00 “Arra van egy kőhíd rakva”: show by dance groups from Debrecen
19:00 Stud drive
19:30 Dance House
Show jumping competition track
7:00-10:00 80-100 cm show jumping competitions
12.00-16.00 110-130 cm show jumping competitions
Children’s Equestrian village
11:00 a.m. Miskolc Csodamalom Puppet Theatre: ”Mindentjáró malmocska”
12:00 Garagulya Gólyalábas Komédiás Kompánia: Bitang Dezső zsinnyegtet
13:00 Debrecen Hajdú Dance Ensemble – folk dance performance and dance hall
14:00 Ládafia Puppet Theater: “Lóvá tett kupac”
15:00 Garagulya Gólyalábas Komédiás Kompánia: “Vásári komédia Garagulya módra”
16:00 Gábor Boka: John the Valiant
JULY 16 (SUNDAY)
Arena
09:30 Hortobágy Grand Prix
11:30 National foal championship – 2nd round
12:30 Hortobágy Life Picture: a parade of colts and carriages, Puszta Five Tooth, mounted police, hussars
1:00 Equestrian show: presentation of Puszta Five Tooth, Devil riders, police carousel, hussars presentation
14:30 National foal championship – Síkvágta
15:30 Simultaneous gear driving competition
18:30 Stud drive
Show jumping competition track
7:00-12:00 80-100 cm show jumping competitions
12.00-16.00 110-130 cm show jumping competitions
Track race
10:00 Hortobágyi Vágta – Qualifier -National Gallop preliminary race
16:30 Hortobágyi Vágta – Final – National Gallop preliminaries
Children’s Equestrian village
11:00 Wandering musician László Gulyás: The story of Csiczöri
12:00 Winged Dragons: Old woman and death
13:00 Debrecen Folk Ensemble – folk dance show and dance hall
14:00 János Pályi: László Vitéz and the cursed mill
15:00 Langaléta Garabonciások: “Háry János, avagy a nagyot lépő obsitos”
16:00 Csicsogó Theatre: Matyi Kökeny