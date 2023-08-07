Barbie the Movie broke a record

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film reached one billion dollars (HUF 355 billion) in ticket sales just 17 days after its release, the BBC news portal quoted the distributor Warner Bros.

The amount is a record, as Greta Gerwig is the first woman to reach the one billion milestone as the sole director of a film. Warner called the result a watershed.

According to the company’s statement on Sunday, the worldwide ticket sales of Barbie reached about 1.03 billion dollars over the weekend. The film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, grossed $459 million in North America and $572 million worldwide.

According to Warner, only five other films have achieved that feat since the pandemic: Super Mario Bros., Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Photo: Facebook/Barbie the Movie