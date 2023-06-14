American Novelist Cormac McCarthy Dies at 89

The American playwright and novelist Cormac McCarthy has died at the age of 89, the New York Times has reported.

McCarthy’s style is often compared to that of William Faulkner, with apocalyptic elements often appearing in his work. According to the NYT obituary, McCarthy’s novels looked at human existence through dark eyes and were often eerie. His novels often feature beheadings, arson, rape, bloodbaths, necrophilia and cannibalism.

His characters were outsiders, like himself. He lived quietly and resolutely outside the literary mainstream. He gave no readings and wrote no blurbs for the covers of other writers’ books. He never took up journalism or taught writing. He gave only a few interviews in his life.

telex.hu

pixabay