Media Literacy and Democracy: Activities for English Teachers

The course will consist of five, live, one-hour webinars and aims to show teachers how activities that examine media and democracy can be used as reading tasks (written texts), listening (podcasts, video, social media memes, etc) and can be used to enrich English language learning in their own classrooms. More importantly, they will see how discussions and writing about media are key to civic involvement in democracies.

Dates: October 5, 19, 26, November 2, 9, 2020.

Time: 16:00-17:00, GMT +2

Short bio of the EL Specialist:

Ian Nichols is the advising specialist for the English Language Programs at the University of Pennsylvania. He helped deliver the massive open online course English for Media Literacy and has given workshops on this topic for audiences in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Moldova.

Certificate

Teachers who participate in all five one-hour webinars will have access to a self-sign e-certificate, to which they can add their names and self-certify their participation.



Please use the following link to register for the course: How to RegisterPlease use the following link to register for the course: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZYrf–upzIsEtVJ1kD9ck…