English Conversation Club on 27 October

We have good news!The English Conversation Club is back! (Please register at debrecenac@gmail.com in case you want to participate.)

If you are looking for a place where you can practice English without “classroom” atmosphere, this club is for you!

No pressure to solve tasks, no textbooks, no homework.

Each week we will have a different topic that you can discuss with a small group of people. Don’t worry, we won’t check your level, no level test is needed to join the conversation club.

However, due to the current situation, there will be some restrictions, as we are committed to ensure your health and safety.

1. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED

Everyone who is interested must register!

We can only host a limited number of participants (15 people).

If you want to join, write us an e-mail to

2. MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCING

Please, maintain social distancing (1,5 m) and keep the groups small!

We will have 5 groups of 3 participants.

3. WEAR YOUR MASK

Having a conversation while wearing face mask is not the most comfortable thing in the world, we know. However, this is for your own health, so please, wear your mask properly.

PLEASE, ONLY REGISTER, IF YOU CAN ACCEPT THE TERMS DESCRIBED ABOVE!

See you soon!

VENUE: 4026 Debrecen, 19/D Bem square, Méliusz Juhász Péter Library.