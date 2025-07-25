Deputy mayor calls for stronger public safety measures in Vénkert in Debrecen over growing concerns about homelessness

There are increasing numbers of homeless people in the Vénkert neighborhood, and residents report that the problem is not only their presence but also their behavior.

This was brought to the attention of Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa, who, due to the number and seriousness of the complaints, has requested firm action from public space supervisors and the police to preserve public order and residents’ peace of mind. He emphasized the need for a humane but effective solution to this issue, which he considers a top priority.

As he wrote on his social media page, the city is continuously cooperating with representatives of the social sector and is working to ensure that its support system can provide adequate help to those in need.

(Photo: for illustration purposes only)