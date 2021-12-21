A radioactive structure was confiscated at a factory in Debrecen

In addition to police insurance, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority delivered 50 structures containing 50 nuclear charges from the site of Dispomedicor Zrt. in Debrecen, which is under liquidation.

The company, which is also capable of making syringes and masks, was declared a strategic company by the government at the time of the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic, but liquidation proceedings were launched after the bankruptcy protection expired. Nemzeti Reorganizációs Nonprofit Kft. has been managing the company since the summer of 2020, in the meantime, the production was liquidated and the workers were laid off.

In March, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority made a decision to revoke the license for the company’s Canadian-made cobalt rod-operated radioactive irradiation equipment because the current company management did not comply with the rules for maintaining the equipment. The device is mainly used for sterilization in operating rooms. The company may have been unable to pay the heating and electricity bills, so they could not keep the equipment in proper condition. Now, however, they can also pay for the cost of transporting, seizing and disposing of confiscated charges.

Antal Nagy, the former chairman and CEO of Dispomedicor Zrt., told 24.hu that if the liquidator rented the equipment, the sterilization plant could have operated profitably. He added that the purpose of the liquidator was to prevent the liquidation agreement, and this required the shutdown of the equipment for disinfection and the removal of the charge. He also said the liquidation documents also revealed that at least one company with decades of experience in nuclear technology had already applied to operate the facility.

debreceninap.hu