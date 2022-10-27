Bird habitat park promenade was handed over in the Big Forest in Debrecen

A bird habitat park promenade was created in the Big Forrest in Debrecen, the 16-station promenade was handed over on Wednesday.

Nikoletta Keszthelyi, Deputy Secretary of State responsible for environmental protection at the Ministry of Technology and Industry (TIM), said that an important environmental and nature conservation goal of the government is to preserve the natural values ​​and biodiversity of the Carpathian Basin, including Hungary, and that it involves local governments in this work.

Speaking about the expansion of green areas, Nikoletta Keszthelyi emphasized: the size of forested areas has increased by 30 percent in the past fifty years, and in 2019 the national tree-planting program was announced, including the tree for newborns initiative.

Within the framework of the program, ten trees will be planted for every newborn by 2030, last year 1.1 million trees were already planted in this way, she added.

She also mentioned that the government’s priority goal is to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, as part of which many programs were launched, such as the green bus program, to which Debrecen was one of the first to join, and 12 electric buses are already running in the city.

The city participates in initiatives to improve air quality, and in the development of community gardens, and the Civaqua program is a solution for improving the water supply in the region in the future, the Deputy State Secretary listed.

Nikoletta Keszthelyi added that for example, “Te szedd!” movement, which has already involved more than five hundred educational institutions and NGOs, or the program to clean the Tisza and its tributaries of plastic bottles, which was supported by the Ministry with HUF 30 million last year.

Green kindergartens serve environmental education, 1,100 such kindergartens operate in the country, every fourth child attends a green kindergarten, and within the framework of the school garden program, 290 institutions and more than 50,000 students have been reached – she said.

According to Nikoletta Keszthelyi’s evaluation, the design of the Debrecen bird habitat park fits well with these programs, where interested parties can get to know the birds and animals living in the forest in an interactive way.

Ákos Balázs (Fidesz-KDNP), deputy mayor of Debrecen, said that the bird habitat park promenade is the result of a unique innovation: 16 stations were created along the promenade in the park forest, and different types of aviaries were placed everywhere. The silhouette of a bird on one of the poles draws attention to the lair, and with the help of the QR code on it, those interested can start a short video recording in which experts talk about the particular bird species, he added.

The deputy mayor reminded us that the Big Forest of Debrecen is the first nature conservation area in the country, the protection of which is still the duty of the city.

In addition to the birdhouses, a butterfly house, a frog house, an insect hotel, and a perch were also placed on the walkway, the inhabitants of the forest are already familiar with these, but there is also a birdhouse that has already been moved in – it was announced at the handover.

MTI

Photos: MTI/János Vajda