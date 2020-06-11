Fragrant Bee Magnet in the Botanical Collection

Celebrated as Tree of the Year in Hungary in 1997, the small-leaved lime (Tilia cordata) is a European member of the genus Tilia with a vast distribution ranging from Ireland to Western Siberia.

In Hungary, the small-leaved lime is a typical auxiliary species in oak-hornbeam forests and also found in beech, rock and ravine forests. It hybridizes rather easily and the cross between it and the large-leaved lime is a popular pick for parks and tree rows. A species with notable tolerance of droughts and shade as well as a slow growth rate, it may live amazingly long; the oldest living specimen, found in Westonbrit Arboretum, England, is estimated to be 2000 years old.

The heart-shaped leaves have reddish brown hairs in the vein axils on the backside, making identification easier. Blooming in the second half of June, the yellowish white flowers are an excellent source of honey, and their tea is an effective remedy for the common cold. Collect them with caution as a closely related species, the silver linden (Tilia tomentosa), can be allergenic when consumed.

