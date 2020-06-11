Two New Arrivals at Debrecen Zoo’s Lama Nursery

As we have previously reported, lamas seem to have a great time at the Debrecen Zoo; and, as further proof of that, the two young females born earlier this year have recently got a half-sister as well as a half-brother over the course of a couple days as, on May 29 and June 1, respectively, another two healthy offspring were born. With their arrival, the institution’s lama group is now 10 strong.

Ever since the Debrecen Zoo’s four white females welcomed Negro, a black male, in 2016, black-and-white baby lamas have become sort of a tradition at the park. This time is no different since both newborns are white at the front and dark at the rear.

As lamas live in groups consisting of a male and his females, the offspring will have to leave the Zoo once mature, but visitors will definitely be able to meet them up close till the end of summer. The largest of South American camelids, lamas have been bred from wild guanacos and are now a highly popular domestic animal all around the world. Given an appropriate environment for growing up, they are friendly and curious animals and, contrary to popular belief, they only spit on conspecifics, mostly during dominance fights – so visitors are completely safe to approach the Zoo’s peaceful and now rather large group.

press release